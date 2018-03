Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot of the Israel Defense Forces met today General Curtis Scaparrotti, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) of NATO Allied Command Operations and commander of the United States European Command who is visiting Israel as part of the Juniper Cobra 2018 joint exercise of the IDF and the US Army.

The commanders discussed the situation in the Middle East, the changing of the various threats, opportunities and the strategic cooperation between the armies.

