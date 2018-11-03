Petition against metal detectors at non-Muslim Temple Mt. entrances to High Court

A three-judge Supreme Court panel, headed by Chief Justice Esther Hayut, is scheduled to hold a hearing tomorrow on a petition by the heads of Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power), Chairman Bentzi Gopstein of the Lehava anti-assimilation movement and lawyer Itamar Ben-Gvir against the installation of metal detectors (magnomometers) on the Temple Mount only at the gate where Jews and tourists enter.

The state claims that the decision to remove the metal detectors from all the Muslim entrances against the backdrop of rioting and threats and leave them only at the Mughrabi gate was a decision by the political echelon for security reasons, and therefore it is inappropriate for the Supreme Court to intervene. The petitioners says security would dictate the opposite and that the current situation is discriminatory.