13:33 Reported News Briefs Adar 24, 5778 , 11/03/18 Adar 24, 5778 , 11/03/18 Two 'Mounted Police' cadets faint during Canadian PM's speech Read more Two RCMP cadets faint behind Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau as he names first permanent female RCMP commissioner. ► ◄ Last Briefs