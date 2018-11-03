23:56
  Adar 23, 5778 , 10/03/18

Shots fired near Beit El

A short time ago, shots were fired near the Bitonya Crossing, located near Beit El in Samaria.

A few bags were found at the site. 

No one was injured and no damage was caused.

IDF forces are searching the area for the perpetrator.

