Shots were fired at an IDF post near the Palestinian Authority Arab town Al-Bireh in Samaria's Binyamin region.
Several bullet casings were found at the spot.
No injuries or damage resulted.
IDF forces are scanning the area for the perpetrators.
23:01
Reported
News BriefsAdar 23, 5778 , 10/03/18
Shots fired at IDF post in Samaria
