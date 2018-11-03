23:01
  Adar 23, 5778 , 10/03/18

Shots fired at IDF post in Samaria

Shots were fired at an IDF post near the Palestinian Authority Arab town Al-Bireh in Samaria's Binyamin region.

Several bullet casings were found at the spot.

No injuries or damage resulted.

IDF forces are scanning the area for the perpetrators.

