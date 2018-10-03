UK Labour suspends members over anti-Semitic Facebook page

The United Kingdom’s Labour party has suspended several members of a private Facebook group that included the party’s leader, Jeremy Corbyn, over alleged anti-Semitic hate speech, JTA reported on Friday.

Reports in the British media on Thursday did not name those who were suspended. The group had thousands of members.

