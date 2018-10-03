White House: No meeting with Kim without 'concrete actions'

The White House said on Friday that any meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be conditioned on “concrete actions” by Pyongyang.

"We're not going to let this meeting take place unless we see concrete actions" by North Korea, said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

