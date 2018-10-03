Netanyahu to hold meeting on draft law crisis

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Friday afternoon that he will convene a special meeting on Saturday night, after Shabbat, attended by representatives of the Likud and haredi parties, in order to resolve the coalition crisis over the draft law.

Netanyahu arrived in Israel on Friday morning following his visit to the United States.

