Haniyeh: We won't be able to contain Gazans' protest

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Friday that the group would not be able to contain the mass protests on the day the U.S. moves its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“We cannot stop the tens of thousands of residents who will go north, south and east to protest against the siege imposed upon Gaza,” he said, according to reports in Israeli media.

