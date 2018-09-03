Shaked welcomes appointment of new German foreign minister

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked on Friday welcomed the appointment of Heiko Maas, who previoysly served as justice minister in Germany, as the country's foreign minister.

"I welcome the appointment of Heiko Maas, a personal friend of mine and of the State of Israel, to the post of German Foreign Minister. I have no doubt that in his new position, Minister Maas will contribute to the strengthening of the unique relations between Israel and Germany, as he did and acted during his years as Justice Minister," said Shaked.

