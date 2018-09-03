Syria: Eastern Ghouta attacked as aid convoy enters

Fresh shelling of Eastern Ghouta in Syria endangered a vital aid delivery on Friday, nearly three weeks into a blistering Syrian regime offensive that has seized more than half of the rebel enclave, AFP reported.

Early Friday, the air strikes stopped briefly, with the area seeing its calmest night in more than a week, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group. Taking advantage of the relative quiet, 13 trucks loaded with 2,400 food parcels entered Eastern Ghouta on Friday morning, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

But air strikes and shelling resumed near the enclave's main town of Douma after the trucks from the joint ICRC, Syrian Arab Red Crescent and United Nations convoy drove in.

