3,200 new female students joined the five-unit mathematics track

Jewish Home chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Friday that the percentage of girls studying in the five-unit math track now stands at 48 percent.

"In honor of International Women's Day, I announce that while there was a large gap between boys and girls in mathematics in the past, in recent years we have intensified the encouragement of five units of math among girls, 3,200 girls joined the track, and today 48 percent (!) of those who are tested are girls. That is how you really work. Not with slogans, with results," he wrote.