A paint grenade was thrown on Friday afternoon at the prime minister's private home in Caesarea.
The act took place during a demonstration in the area against the construction of a gas rig opposite Dor Beach.
News BriefsAdar 22, 5778 , 09/03/18
Paint grenade thrown at Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea
