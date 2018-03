Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Thursday urged Guatemala to cancel its decision to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the official Palestinian Authority Wafa news agency reported.

A spokesman for Aboul Gheit, Mahmoud Afifi, said the Secretary-General sent an urgent letter to Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales expressing dissatisfaction with Morales’s intention to move the Guatemalan embassy to Jerusalem.