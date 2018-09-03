Turkey sentences 25 journalists to jail over failed coup

A Turkish court on Thursday sentenced 25 journalists to jail for allegedly aiding the network that Turkey accuses of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016, Reuters reported, citing the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Prominent newspaper journalist Murat Aksoy was sentenced to 25 months in prison on charges of aiding a terrorist organization without being a member. Pop singer and columnist Atilla Tas was sentenced to 37 months on the same charges.

Eleven reporters in the same case were handed six years and three months for membership of an armed terrorist organization, while 12 others were sentenced to seven years and six months on the same charges, according to the report.