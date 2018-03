03:45 Reported News Briefs Adar 22, 5778 , 09/03/18 Adar 22, 5778 , 09/03/18 'We're unable to defend ourselves' About 30 Arab rioters raided the community of Givat Ronen near Har Bracha on Wednesday afternoon. Armed with knives, rocks and clubs, the Arabs attacked a group of youths from the community. One of them, Nachman Oren, suffered a serious head injury and underwent an operation at the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs