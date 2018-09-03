Netanyahu visits UN Jerusalem exhibition

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah, along with Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Ze’ev Elkin (Likud) and Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, on Thursday visited the Jerusalem exhibit currently being presented at the UN building in New York.

The exhibit presents 3,000 years of Jewish contiguity in Jerusalem. It includes original archaeological finds that were discovered in Israel and which underscore the continuous link of the Jewish People to Israel and Jerusalem in various periods. Among the items that were specially brought for the exhibit are a First Temple-era seal that mentions the "governor of the city" that was discovered earlier this year and an impression of the seal of King Hezekiah.