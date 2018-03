16:48 Reported News Briefs Adar 21, 5778 , 08/03/18 Adar 21, 5778 , 08/03/18 MK Rozin endorses Tamar Zandberg in Meretz leadership race Read more Tamar Zandberg bid to become head of the left-wing party boosted after receiving endorsement from MK Michal Rozin. ► ◄ Last Briefs