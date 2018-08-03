Polish president apologizes to Jews over 1968 persecution

(AFP) - Polish President Andrzej Duda apologised on Thursday to Jews chased out of the country 50 years ago during the communist regime's anti-Semitic campaign. Duda said, "The free and independent Poland of today, my generation, is not responsible and does not need to apologize. But... to those who were driven out then... I'd like to say please forgive the Republic, Poles, the Poland of that time for having carried out such a shameful act."

His apology comes amid heightened tension between Poland and Israel over Warsaw's new controversial Holocaust bill, which the Jewish state sees as a bid to deny that certain Poles participated in the genocide of Jews during World War II.