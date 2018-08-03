Report: A-G said Netanyahu should resign if indicted

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has been saying behind closed doors that if an indictment is filed against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, he will have to resign, Channel 10 News reported on Wednesday evening.

According to the report, Mandelblit also said during those talks that he would find it difficult to defend Netanyahu's continued tenure if an indictment is indeed filed, since it is not easy to justify the legal interpretation that the prime minister can continue in his position until a final verdict is handed down.