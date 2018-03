04:13 Reported News Briefs Adar 21, 5778 , 08/03/18 Adar 21, 5778 , 08/03/18 Macron: Trump's Jerusalem recognition was an 'error' French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Wednesday night at the annual dinner of France's Jewish umbrella organization, CRIF. In his remarks, Macron said U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital was an "error" and that France has no plans to follow in his footsteps, reported The Associated Press. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs