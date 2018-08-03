Former Russian spy deliberately poisoned, say British police

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were deliberately poisoned by a nerve agent in England over the weekend, British police said Wednesday, according to CNN.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley told reporters that police were treating Sunday's incident as "attempted murder by a nerve agent," though he declined to elaborate on the specific substance that was believed to have been used.

Skripal, a former Russian military official convicted of spying for the UK, and his daughter Yulia are critically ill after passing out on a shopping center bench in the southern English town of Salisbury.