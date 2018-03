17:54 Reported News Briefs Adar 20, 5778 , 07/03/18 Adar 20, 5778 , 07/03/18 US Secretary of Education DeVos says arming teachers 'should be an option' United States Education Secretary Betsy DeVos suggested arming teachers against mass shootings might be an option but cautioned against making such a policy obligatory. DeVos said that arming school staff "should be an option ... but it's certainly not one that needs to be required or mandated for every community". ► ◄ Last Briefs