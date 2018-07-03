17:40 Reported News Briefs Adar 20, 5778 , 07/03/18 Adar 20, 5778 , 07/03/18 ISIS-inspired Utah teenager arrested for bringing bomb to school A teenager inspired by ISIS was arrested for bringing a bomb to his school. Classmates at Pine View High School in St. George, Utah called authorities after smoke started emanating from his backpack. ► ◄ Last Briefs