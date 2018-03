MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) criticized the High Court of Justice after the Knesset passed a bill enabling police to hold on to the bodies of terrorists in order to prevent funerals from deteriorating into festivals of incitement.

Smotrich pointed out that the law was only passed due to a Supreme Court decision in November forbidding police to hold on to the bodies of terrorists. 'It's a pity that the court forces us to legislate something so simple," said Smotrich.