17:19 Reported News Briefs Adar 20, 5778 , 07/03/18 Adar 20, 5778 , 07/03/18 Israel's Population and Immigration Authority to strike Thursday, may affect airport activity Israel's Population and Immigration Authority announced that it will strike on Thursday. The authority will not issue passport or exit permits, which is liable to grind activity at Ben Gurion Airport to a halt.