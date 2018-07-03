02:42
  Adar 20, 5778 , 07/03/18

18 killed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

At least 18 people were killed on Tuesday night by a magnitude 6.7 quake that struck Papua New Guinea's mountainous Southern Highlands.

The earthquake comes a week after a magnitude 7.5 quake that killed at least 55 people.

