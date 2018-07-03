New proof of senior PA official's incitement

The Israel Victory Project together with the Knesset Israel Victory Caucus (KIVC) on Tuesday held a discussion on holding the Palestinian Authority, especially its senior officials, directly responsible for its murderous incitement.

During the caucus meeting, new evidence was presented against senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official Jibril Rajoub on incitement to murder. KIVC co-chairs MKs Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) and Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) introduced practical measures that Israel will take against the Palestinian Authority for their rejectionism and violent incitement.