'It would be unforgivable to topple a right-wing government'

Education Minister chairman Naftali Bennett on Monday discussed the attempts being made by the Jewish Home party to reach a compromise that would end the coalition crisis over the draft law.

"We are trying to solve this fake crisis, which has no basis. All we need to do is to bring forward an upgraded law, not a basic law, but the question is what Netanyahu wants. He can solve this crisis in 10 minutes. In the meantime, we are trying to help behind the scenes. It would be forbidden and unforgivable to topple a right-wing government over nothing," Bennett told Arutz Sheva at the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington.