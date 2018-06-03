'Hefetz was excluded from decision-making process'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening rejected accusations by Nir Hefetz, his former media adviser who turned state’s evidence against Netanyahu, that his wife and son influenced security-related decisions.

"The things that were attributed to Nir Hefetz in relation to Sarah and Yair Netanyahu are nonsense. For more than seven years, Nir Hefetz has been completely excluded from intelligence, political or security information and from any decision making in these areas. Therefore, the things attributed to him are baseless," said a spokesman for the prime minister.