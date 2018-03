03:01 Reported News Briefs Adar 19, 5778 , 06/03/18 Adar 19, 5778 , 06/03/18 Ezer Mizion kindness presented at AIPAC 2018 Read more The pro-Israel lobby saluted the organization, a marrow plant donor met his recipient and Israeli ministers visited the organization's booth ► ◄ Last Briefs