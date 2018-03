02:46 Reported News Briefs Adar 19, 5778 , 06/03/18 Adar 19, 5778 , 06/03/18 Toddler loses consciousness in Bnei Brak A toddler lost consciousness at his home in Bnei Brak on Monday night. He was taken to hospital where he was listed in critical condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs