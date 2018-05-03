Traffic is congested in both directions of Route 66 from the Tishbi junction to the Megiddo junction in both directions following an accident.
Police are directing traffic. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes.
17:41
Reported
News BriefsAdar 18, 5778 , 05/03/18
Rte 66 congested between Tishbi and Meggido Junctions
