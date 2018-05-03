17:41
Reported

News Briefs

  Adar 18, 5778 , 05/03/18

Rte 66 congested between Tishbi and Meggido Junctions

Traffic is congested in both directions of Route 66 from the Tishbi junction to the Megiddo junction in both directions following an accident.

Police are directing traffic. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes.

Last Briefs