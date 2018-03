17:07 Reported News Briefs Adar 18, 5778 , 05/03/18 Adar 18, 5778 , 05/03/18 Cotton: Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are chief threats Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) told the AIPAC policy conference on Monday that Russia, China, North Korea and Iran pose the greatest security threats to the United States. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs