Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said on Monday that the United States must tell Iran it will take certain actions if problems in the 2015 nuclear deal are not fixed.
Addressing the AIPAC policy conference, he said there is no renegotiating with Iran.
17:04
News BriefsAdar 18, 5778 , 05/03/18
Cotton: We can't renegotiate Iran nuclear deal
