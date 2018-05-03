Zionist Union Chairman: We'll have no state's witnesses

Chairman Avi Gabbay of the Zionist Union faction in the Knesset responded the police's decision to recruit to former prime ministerial consultant Nir Hefetz as a state's witness, saying, "After we win, we will cleanse the system of corruption, and there will be no Molchos or Shimrons, no Hefetzes and no state witnesses. We will only have civil servants - people who come for the benefit of the people and the state."

Speaking from the AIPAC policy conference in Washington, DC, Gabbay said, "Here in Washington, I said yesterday to 18,000 people who support and love Israel, who ask about the corruption affairs: We, as a people, are better than the news coming from Israel recently. After nine years we deserve a government that deals with the state and not a state that deals with the criminal matters of the government."