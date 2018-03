16:30 Reported News Briefs Adar 18, 5778 , 05/03/18 Adar 18, 5778 , 05/03/18 Matriculation certificate to 80-year-old Holocaust survivor Minister of Education Naftali Bennett recently awarded a "matriculation certificate" to 80-year-old Holocaust survivor Sarah Berko. The chairman of the Jewish Home Party noted, "Sarah is a Holocaust survivor who at the age of 15 was forced to leave her studies and help support her family but studied in high school at night. She had a dream: to receive formal recognition for her studies. It was a privilege to help her fulfill her dream." ► ◄ Last Briefs