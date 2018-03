If elections were to be held today, the Likud would win 29 seats and the right-wing bloc would achieve a total of 64 seats, according to a poll published by Channel 10 News on Sunday.

Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party would win 24 seats, the poll found, with the Zionist Union winning 12, the Joint List 12, the Jewish Home 10, Meretz 8, Kulanu with 7 seats and Yisrael Beytenu winning 7 seats.