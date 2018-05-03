Abbas: Trump's plan was coordinated with Israel

The Fatah Revolutionary Council on Sunday declared its support for its “President” Mahmoud Abbas and his political outlook and warned against attempts to undermine Palestinian legitimacy.

Following a meeting at Abbas’s headquarters in Ramallah under the title "Al-Quds, the eternal capital of the State of Palestine," the Central Council noted that the recognition of Jerusalem by the American administration does not create any new legal reality and that “the occupied city of Jerusalem will remain the eternal capital of our state. We reiterate opposition to any attempt to detract from our right to it."