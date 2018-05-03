Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced on Sunday night that his country will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem on May 16, two days after the United States.
His announcement came at a speech at the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington.
News BriefsAdar 18, 5778 , 05/03/18
Guatemalan embassy to move to Jerusalem on May 16
