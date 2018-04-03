MK Sa'ad: Draft evaders receive billions of dollars in funding

Member of Knesset Salah Sa'ad (Zionist Union) responded this afternoon to the draft law crisis by saying, "It is interesting that those who lead the highest percentage of enlistment to the IDF and the elite units such as the Druze sector (84 percent of the draft) are not counted by the state and are considered last-class citizens, while in comparison, those who mock state symbols, incite against IDF soldiers, evade [military service] non-stop and don't contribute - receive budgets in billions."

He continued, "This is the result of a pressing and pressured government headed by a dangerous prime minister who is suspected of criminal activity and who is not busy managing and solving the really serious issues, but evading enforcement officials, Facebook posts, spins and direct and indirect incitement against anyone who carries out his work."