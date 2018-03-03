Turkey continues with crackdown on Erdogan rival's network

Turkish prosecutors have issued warrants for the detention of more than 150 military officers, teachers and trade unionists who are accused of ties with U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, The Associated Press reported Friday, citing the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

Detention warrants were issued for 16 navy officers — all of whom were later taken into custody. Seven were on active duty, while nine had been previously discharged, according to AP.

