House bill would codify U.S.-Israel MOU into law

A bipartisan bill introduced on Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives would codify into law the memorandum of understanding signed in 2016 by Israel and the United States guaranteeing Israel $38 billion in defense assistance over 10 years, JTA reports.

The bill was authored by Reps. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), the chairwoman of the Middle East subcommittee, and Ted Deutch (D-FL), its ranking Democrat. Their senior positions in their respective House caucuses means the bill has a high chance of passage.

