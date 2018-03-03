22:31 Reported News Briefs Adar 15, 5778 , 02/03/18 Adar 15, 5778 , 02/03/18 Nothing has changed in the past 12 years Learn from the birds. (Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.) Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs