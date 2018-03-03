Kahlon threatens election if budget not approved

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) on Friday spoke with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and asked that the state budget be approved as scheduled in about two weeks, Hadashot TV reported.

According to the report, Kahlon threatened that if the budget is not approved, he will quit the coalition and force elections.

