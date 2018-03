Safra Catz, an Israeli-born co-president of the Oracle tech corporation, is one of the candidates being considered to replace White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, CNN reported.

Catz was born in Holon in 1961 and moved from Israel to Brookline, Massachusetts, at the age of six.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)