Kremlin: Russia not interested in new arms race

The Kremlin said Friday Russia will not be part of a new arms race as the United States and Germany voiced concern over President Vladimir Putin's boasts of new "invincible" weapons.

"We categorically reject any accusations that Russia is violating any provisions and articles of international law on disarmament and arms control," said Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who added, "Russia is not going to attack anyone, and these weapons do not present a danger to anyone who is not hatching plans to attack our country. Russia is not going to be pulled into any arms race." He was quoted by the AFP news agency.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)