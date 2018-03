15:42 Reported News Briefs Adar 15, 5778 , 02/03/18 Adar 15, 5778 , 02/03/18 Sarah Netanyahu's interrogation concludes after about 6 hours Police concluded on Friday afternoon their interrogation of Sarah Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The Netanyahus were questioned regarding "Case 4000", which centers on suspicions that the prime minister provided chief Bezeq shareholder Shaul Elovitch with regulatory benefits in exchange for sympathetic coverage to the prime minister and his wife on the Walla! news website, which is owned by Elovitch as well. ► ◄ Last Briefs