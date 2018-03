14:35 Reported News Briefs Adar 15, 5778 , 02/03/18 Adar 15, 5778 , 02/03/18 Haredi MK slams haredi MKs' attempt to push draft law through Read more Shas MK Yakov Margi slams UTJ MKs for threatening coalition crisis, says draft law can be adjusted and approved after State budget passes. ► ◄ Last Briefs