Reported News Briefs Adar 15, 5778 , 02/03/18 Pro-BDS conference held at European Parliament BDS Founder Omar Barghouti honored at EU event hosted by MEP Ana Gomes, calling Israel an 'apartheid' state and justifying his actions.